Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna Protests Against FPÖ Election Poster

The poster shows a drawing in which EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are greeted warmly, which is perceived as manipulative and offensive. The FPÖ repeatedly attracts attention because of its closeness to Russia and Putin's party, although they tried to distance themselves, as Vindobona.org reported. However, the links between parties of the alternative right and Russia are widely known and are often seen as Russia's covert influence within Europe.

Manipulation and distortion criticized

As reported by ORF, the Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna has sharply criticized the poster. The embassy has therefore sent an official note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry condemning the FPÖ's portrayal. Particularly objectionable is how the poster depicts the reason for and nature of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. The embassy considers this to be a mockery of the Ukrainian people and a basis for justifying war crimes by Russia.

Controversy over election poster

The poster in question, which was first presented on April 19, shows Harald Vilimsky, the FPÖ's lead candidate in the EU parliamentary elections, under the slogan "Stop EU madness". Using keywords such as "warmongering", Vilimsky positions himself against what he describes as political madness. "Enough is enough because the sum of political madness has reached a level where you can only press the stop button," explained Vilimsky at the presentation of the poster.

The Ukrainian embassy's protest marks another diplomatic point of conflict between Austria and Ukraine. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has not yet officially responded to the Ukrainian embassy's complaint. The incident underlines the increasing political sensitivity and the complex international relations in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Embassy of Ukraine in Vienna