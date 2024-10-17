FPÖ Election Victory Causes Unease in Western Intelligence Agencies

The election success of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) is causing unease among Western intelligence services. The Intelligence Online portal reports that experts fear that cooperation will be restricted if the FPÖ becomes part of the government. Particularly sensitive information, for example in connection with Russia, could be withheld as there are concerns that it could be passed on to unauthorized bodies. However, urgent terror warnings would continue to be transmitted.

Distrust after the 2018 BVT raid

The concerns of the Western services are not unfounded. Herbert Kickl, who as Interior Minister at the time was responsible for carrying out the controversial raid at the BVT, played a key role in the crisis of trust between Austria and the Western intelligence services. In 2018, Kickl ordered the raid, during which sensitive information originating from foreign partner services was confiscated. This action sparked international outrage, particularly because confidential data that had been transmitted by friendly intelligence services was included in the investigation. The Berner Club, an informal association of European intelligence services, responded with a comprehensive security review of the BVT, which revealed serious shortcomings in the Austrian intelligence service.

The raid resulted in Austria being largely excluded from important security-relevant information flows for several years. Concerns about the FPÖ's renewed participation in government under Kickl are therefore focused on the question of whether the Western partner services would once again withhold information. Although Swiss intelligence expert Adrian Hänni believes, as reported by ORF, that the greatest security deficiencies have now been rectified, trust is still fragile.

Russian connections as a risk

Another key issue that worries Western intelligence services is the FPÖ's close relationship with Russia. For years, the party has been said to have an affinity with Russia, which is supported by various political and economic connections. Critics fear that sensitive information relating to Russia or the war in Ukraine could fall into the wrong hands if the FPÖ were to join the government. The FPÖ's proximity to Russian interests and its role in a Europe-wide network of right-wing parties with similar links to Russia raise doubts about the security of intelligence service cooperation.

The FPÖ is in close political contact with other right-wing parties in Europe that also maintain close relations with Russia. These include the Italian party Fratelli d'Italia led by Giorgia Meloni and the French Rassemblement National led by Marine Le Pen. This alliance of right-wing parties could support Russia's geopolitical interests and further destabilize European security structures. In particular, the FPÖ's role in the European Parliament, where it is part of the right-wing “Patriots for Europe” group, reinforces these concerns.

Experts such as terrorism and extremism researcher Nicolas Stockhammer from the Danube University Krems, as reported by ORF, explain that these relationships could cause Western intelligence services to withhold information to prevent sensitive data from reaching Russian agencies. The Berner Club, the association of European intelligence services, operates based on trust, and the close cooperation could be affected by FPÖ government participation.

Berner Club and its nuances

Despite the concerns, experts do not assume that there will be a complete break as in 2018. Cooperation will continue, especially in the event of urgent security threats. Europe's security architecture relies heavily on cooperation, especially in the area of counter-terrorism. Austria has benefited from this cooperation in the past, for example in the prevention of attacks such as the rainbow parade in Vienna.

Austria relies heavily on international support to prevent terrorist attacks and carry out communications surveillance. As reported by ORF, despite the uncertainties, experts such as Stockhammer and Hänni agree that urgent terror warnings will continue to be shared. However, in the long term, the FPÖ's participation in government could lead to Austria becoming increasingly isolated on security-related issues.

Political reactions and outlook

Politically, Austria is facing a complicated process of forming a government. Although the FPÖ won the 2024 election, it remains uncertain whether party leader Herbert Kickl will become chancellor. Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen announced talks with all parties represented in parliament to protect the foundations of liberal democracy. A coalition with the FPÖ is politically controversial. While the ÖVP has described cooperation with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as a “security risk”, it remains unclear whether cooperation could ultimately take place after all, possibly with the ÖVP in a dominant role. The ÖVP under Karl Nehammer has not categorically ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ but has repeatedly emphasized that Kickl is unacceptable as chancellor. An alternative scenario would be a coalition in which Kickl takes on a different role, for example as President of the National Council, while the ÖVP provides the Chancellor.

The FPÖ's election victory is being closely followed not only in Austria but also in Europe. Numerous European right-wing populist parties have celebrated the victory and see it as a further step towards strengthening their movement. However, for Western intelligence services and many of Austria's international partners, the election victory raises questions about the stability of security cooperation. It remains to be seen how Austria's future government will be formed and what impact this will have on the international security architecture.