Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer Becomes Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

After former Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had been in the running for the position of Vice-President of the EIB for some time, the institution has now confirmed his position. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

The appointment of Nehammer, who was Austrian Chancellor from 2021 to 2025, was announced on April 1 of this year. The nomination has been known for some time and even met with criticism from the FPÖ, which criticized the appointment at the time as “jobbery,” as reported by Vindobona.org. FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker expressed concerns that “Nehammer's chancellorship was marked by record debts – and now the person who was ultimately responsible for this is to become a top-level banker.”

Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group, welcomed Nehammer's appointment and emphasized that his “profound experience in European politics will be an important asset for our group and the achievement of important EU policy objectives.” Nehammer himself expressed his delight at joining the EIB, an institution that is “crucial to the economic well-being and strategic autonomy of the European Union.”

Karl Nehammer brings extensive experience from his political career to the EIB. Before becoming chancellor, he was Minister of the Interior from 2020 to 2021 and a member of the National Council and secretary-general of the People's Party from 2017 to 2020. He has suspended his company, Nehammer Consulting GmbH, which was registered in the commercial register after he left politics, in line with his new vice-presidency, as reported by “DiePresse.”

The EIB, as the European Union's long-term financing institution, provides loans to promote European integration in various key areas. These include climate protection and environmental sustainability, digitalization and technological innovation, security and defense, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, and social infrastructure. Since 1973, the EIB has provided over €34 billion for public and private investments in Austria. The last Austrian Vice-President of the EIB was Wilhelm Molterer (ÖVP), who served from 2011 to 2015.

EIB