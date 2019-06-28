Foreign Minister Alois Mock Awarded Posthumous Honour from Political Academy. (Picture: In the centre his wife Edith Mock in green.) / Picture: © Politische Akademie / Good Life Crew / Philipp Lipiarski

"We are thus paying tribute to a historical personality who was rooted in the values of the People's Party, who lived and shaped it and dedicated his entire life to working for Austria," said Bettina Rausch, President of the Political Academy, explaining the background.

In the presence of Edith Mock, the wife of the eponym who died two years ago, the Vienna Bishop Helmut Krätzl, a personal friend of Alois Mock, blessed the Alois Mock Aula.

The date for this room name was not chosen by chance - there are three anniversaries to celebrate in June 2019: Alois Mock would have turned 85 on June 10. On 12 June 25 years ago, Austria voted in a referendum in favour of EU accession. And on 28 June 30 years ago Alois Mock cut through the Iron Curtain together with Hungarian Prime Minister Gyula Horn.

As one who "simply liked people and was himself a person of integrity through and through", National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka describes him. Mock stands for "the end of the post-war order and the reorganisation of Europe," he points to the fall of the Iron Curtain. Wolfgang Sobotka is also founder of the Alois Mock Institute for Future Issues.

The historian Helmut Wohnout explains that Alois Mock had not only influenced Austria's European policy, but also cited successful initiatives in the social, labour and education sectors as examples.

In the course of the events, Alois Mock's companions also talked about their political and personal experiences with him: The two former ministers Robert Lichal and Werner Fasslabend, Mock spokesman Herbert Vytiska, EU negotiator Ambassador Gregor Woschnagg and, via video message, his former assistant and current Lower Austrian Provincial Councillor Martin Eichtinger and former European State Secretary Brigitte Ederer.

Auxiliary Bishop Helmut Krätzl, also a long-time personal friend of Edith and Alois Mock, blessed the Alois Mock Aula. He has asked to take the "spirituality of Alois Mock" as a model and to address three areas: A culture of conversation and esteem for those who think differently, a deep belief in taking responsibility for the world in political commitment and, finally, an always optimistic approach to "personal signs of old age".

Finally, Franz Menk, a friend of his youth and honorary mayor of Mock's home community Euratsfeld and Edith Mock, who also revealed her husband's culinary preferences, became very personal.

According to the Political Academy, this was also how the event ended: In the spirit of Alois Mock with Debrezinern, Palatschinken and lemon ice cream, in addition raspberry Kracherl and Frucade.

To mark his 80th birthday, he was already honoured in June 2014 in the Vienna Hofburg with a ceremony organised by the ÖVP. Federal President Heinz Fischer paid tribute to Mock as a man of inviolable integrity and an enthusiastic European. Since Mock, sitting in a wheelchair, could not speak for himself due to illness, his wife thanked him for the honour and told anecdotes from his life.

About Alois Mock

Alois Mock (10 June 1934 - 1 June 2017) was a politician of the ÖVP, Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Education and Foreign Minister of Austria.

As Foreign Minister (1987 to 1995), Mock led Austria's accession negotiations with the EU.

On 27 June 1989, in a large-scale media campaign, he and his Hungarian counterpart Gyula Horn symbolically cut the Iron Curtain at Sopron.

The dismantling and opening of the border on 11 September 1989 enabled many citizens of the GDR (DDR) to leave the country and contributed to the collapse of the Eastern bloc.

Mock is considered the father of Austria's accession to the EU. In July 1989 he presented Austria with its application for membership of the European Communities and in March 1994 (together with his coalition partner) concluded accession negotiations in Brussels.

In 1991 Mock urged the Federal Republic of Germany to recognise as soon as possible the Yugoslav Republics of Slovenia and Croatia as independent states.

In 1992 Mock concluded negotiations on the South Tyrol package and settled disputes before the UN.

In 1993 he chaired the UN World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna, where he succeeded in affirming the basic principles of the universality and indivisibility of human rights despite differences between countries of the West and the so-called developing countries.