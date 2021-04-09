"Fixing the Future": Austria's Foreign Ministry Searches For Innovative Ideas

More+More+ ♦ Published: April 9, 2021; 16:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

Together with the cultural broadcaster Ö1, Austria's Foreign Ministry and its network of Austrian representations abroad is searching for innovative ideas that could solve global problems. The possible admissions can relate to various contexts, among them are problems in technology, environment, business, and social issues.

Austria's Foreign Ministry has partnered up with the cultural broadcaster Ö1 to search for innovative ideas and concepts that address global problems. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Richard Greenhill and Hugo Elias (myself) of the Shadow Robot Company / CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Who repairs the world? Together with the Foreign Ministry and its network of Austrian representations abroad, the radio channel Ö1 is launching a global casting of new ideas.

The search is on for innovative ideas, concepts or already realized projects that address global problems, in very large or very small contexts - in technology, the environment, health, nutrition, culture,…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Van der Bellen "International Cooperation More Important Than Ever" (April 2)
European Union Digital Day: Schramböck Demands Digital Growth (March 24)
Austria Enters for the First Time as U.S. Exits Top Ten in Bloomberg's Innovation Index (March 1)
Read More
Technology Industry, Innovation, Crisis, Coronavirus, COVID-19, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
Featured
Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
See latest Vindobona Newsletter