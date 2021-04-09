Sponsored Content
"Fixing the Future": Austria's Foreign Ministry Searches For Innovative Ideas
Together with the cultural broadcaster Ö1, Austria's Foreign Ministry and its network of Austrian representations abroad is searching for innovative ideas that could solve global problems. The possible admissions can relate to various contexts, among them are problems in technology, environment, business, and social issues.
Austria's Foreign Ministry has partnered up with the cultural broadcaster Ö1 to search for innovative ideas and concepts that address global problems. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Richard Greenhill and Hugo Elias (myself) of the Shadow Robot Company / CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
Who repairs the world? Together with the Foreign Ministry and its network of Austrian representations abroad, the radio channel Ö1 is launching a global casting of new ideas.
The search is on for innovative ideas, concepts or already realized projects that address global problems, in very large or very small contexts - in technology, the environment, health, nutrition, culture,…
