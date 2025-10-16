Sponsored Content
Finance Minister Marterbauer optimistic: 2026 Budget Target of 4.2 Percent Deficit Remains in Place
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:18 ♦ (Vindobona)
Despite turbulence in local government, Austria is sticking to its budget target for 2026. At a press conference yesterday, Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) expressed optimism that the overall government deficit would be 4.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), as agreed with the EU.
Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is confident and believes he will achieve his budget target again next year. / Picture: © BKA/Brauneis
Despite a significant shift in deficit responsibility, Austria's overall budget for 2026 remains in line with the target agreed with the EU. According to the latest “General Government Update 2026” from the Ministry of Finance (BMF), the general government deficit is still expected to be 4.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ)…
or Log In
Fast News Search