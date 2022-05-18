Fight Against Anti-Semitism: Vienna Invites to the European Conference on Anti-Semitism
In order to counter the rising number of anti-Semitic incidents around the world in recent months, the European Conference on Anti-Semitism is taking place in Austria with the participation of international organisations and 15 European member states. The aim is to promote networking and to send a clear signal for the fight against anti-Semitism and for a prosperous Jewish life in Europe.
The increasing number of anti-Semitic incidents in recent years is causing concern in the international Jewish community. Austria, aware of its historical responsibility, is now inviting representatives from 15 European member states to the European Conference on Antisemitism, where a declaration denouncing antisemitism and highlighting the threat to our democracy and peaceful coexistence will be published. It aims to promote more knowledge sharing and drive the standardisation of methodology for recording anti-Semitic incidents.
The aim of the conference in Vienna today and tomorrow is to promote networking, share knowledge across Europe and send a clear signal for the fight against anti-Semitism and for a prosperous Jewish life in Europe.
"Anti-Semitism is not only a danger for Jews, anti-Semitism is a danger for everyone and especially for our democracy and our peaceful coexistence. That is why measures to prevent and combat anti-Semitism are so important. They have a preventive effect in protecting our free, democratic societies," said the host of the conference, Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler.
"If the EU fails its Jewish population, then it has failed itself. It is of utmost importance that we fight anti-Semitism. To do this effectively, we need to be truly aware of the scale of the phenomenon. However, the current state of data collection on anti-Semitism in most countries is such that we still have imperfect knowledge about the nature and extent of anti-Semitism in our societies, even though it weighs heavily on our Jewish communities. We need solid data on anti-Semitic incidents so that perpetrators can be held accountable and to ensure that people can live open Jewish lives. The Fundamental Rights Agency remains steadfast in its commitment to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms and manifestations," said the Director of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), Michael O'Flaherty.
Vienna Declaration against Anti-Semitism signed
Representatives from Member States of the European Union, the World Jewish Congress (WJC), the European Jewish Congress (EJC), the organisation A Jewish Contribution to an Inclusive Europe (CEJI), the Israelite Religious Society (IRG), RIAS Berlin, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, ODHIR and the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) signed a joint declaration at the opening of the European Conference on Anti-Semitism.
The content of this declaration is better networking in the joint fight against anti-Semitism and the promotion of Jewish life in Europe. Furthermore, the participants of the conference agree on a standardisation of the methodology for recording anti-Semitic incidents. The first steps in this direction will be taken at the conference in Vienna.