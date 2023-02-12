Federal Police Director Emphasizes Importance of EU External Border Protection
Austrian Federal Police Director Michael Takács took part in the “Effective Management of EU Borders” conference in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. The conference had two central themes: protecting EU external borders and combating smuggling.
On February 1 and 2, 2023, Federal Police Director Michael Takács took part in the European conference "Effective Management of the EU's External Borders" in Sofia, initiated by the Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdshiev. The forum’s focus was on protecting the EU's external borders as a key priority to prevent increasing illegal migration, secondary movements, and, in addition, the fight against migrant smuggling.
Federal Police Director Takács emphasized the importance of protecting the Bulgarian external border with Turkey. In addition to solid financing, sustainable solutions and a strengthening of the operational and legal framework are required. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has agreed on a comprehensive package with the Bulgarian Interior Minister, among other things to strengthen police cooperation in the areas of border protection and combating people smuggling, said the Federal Police Director. This package is now to be implemented systematically.
Delegates were united in the view that the effective protection of the EU's external borders should continue to be a key priority on the European agenda. It was reported that efficient prevention needs funds and can be further strengthened if the European Commission considers the possibility of financial support for maintaining and modernizing the physical and technical infrastructure.
A series of measures to prevent illegal crossings was presented as a prerequisite for limiting secondary movements within the EU. In this sense, it was emphasized that better police cooperation, direct contacts, and exchange of information and experience in real time between law enforcement authorities will contribute to more effective control and countermeasures against the smuggling of migrants along the entire migration routes. It was reported that the contribution of Member States is key to the success of any European initiative in the field of migration management as a whole.