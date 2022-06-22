EXPO 2025 in Osaka: Austria Wants to Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Austria wants to further expand its diplomatic relations at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. To this end, Ursula Plassnik, former Foreign Minister and experienced diplomat, has now been appointed an official representative for EXPO 2025.
The whole world is looking forward to EXPO 2025 in Osaka in October 2025. This next world exhibition will be held on the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives".
After Austria decided in November 2021 to participate in that very mega-event, Austria's official representation has now been decided. Dr. Ursula Plassnik, Austria's former Foreign Minister and esteemed diplomat, has been appointed Government Commissioner for Osaka.
"We have more than 150 years of diplomatic relations with Japan. After China, Japan is our most important economic partner in Asia and the third most important overseas market overall. We will use the World Expo 2025 to further expand our good bilateral political and economic relations and strengthen our position in the region. We will also take advantage of opportunities in tourism. Today, the Federal Government appointed Ursula Plassnik as Government Commissioner for EXPO 2025 Osaka. With her, an experienced diplomat is taking over the representation of Austria at EXPO 2025 in Osaka," says Minister of Labour and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher.
"Japan is already our second most important export destination in Asia and offers great business potential for domestic companies. With EXPO 2025 in Osaka, we can further deepen and expand these good relations. I am delighted that in Ms Plassnik we have been able to win over a competent as well as internationally recognised and renowned personality to present Austria and its businesses with lasting success," said Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.
"It is a great pleasure and honour for me to take on this responsible task and to represent Austria at EXPO 2025 Osaka. My goal is to ensure that Austria is presented in the best possible way at the World Expo in Japan, in the full range of its innovative strength and creativity," said Government Commissioner Ursula Plassnik.
The organisers expect about 150 participating countries, 120 countries have already confirmed their participation. A total of about 28.2 million visitors are expected, 3.5 million of them from abroad. A budget of around 19 million euros has been budgeted for the domestic presentation.
Three quarters of this is financed by the Federal Ministry for Digitalisation and Business Location, one quarter by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. In addition to the Austrian presence, an extensive supporting programme is planned to showcase the diversity and performance of the Austrian economy, science, art and culture.
Osaka, a city with over a million inhabitants, is the centre of Japan's second major economic region after Tokyo. The World Expo is also expected to be the pivotal point for a new investment boom in the entire Kansai region.
For the design of the Austria Pavilion, an EU-wide, open realisation competition will be announced in two stages.
The past EXPO 2020 in Dubai went very well from a domestic perspective: 1.2 million guests visited the Austria Pavilion. The pavilion won a total of nine prizes such as the Built Design Award for "Architectural Design - Sustainable & Energy Saving", the Global Architecture & Design Award for "Sustainable Architecture" or the silver medal of the "Official Participant's Award" in the category Architecture & Landscape.