Experience the World through Lenses: Ethnocineca 2023 International Documentary Film Festival Vienna

The Ethnocineca International Documentary Film Festival will again present 48 feature-length and short films from 41 countries, including 35 Austrian premieres and one world premiere, from May 4-11, 2023.

The seventeenth edition of ethnocineca - International Documentary Film Festival Vienna will take place at Kino de France, among other venues. / Picture: © Hertha Hurnaus

This year's festival focuses on the theme of "Liminalities," exploring the space between stillness and change, questioning traditional roles, examining human-nature relationships, and exploring the liminal experience of fleeing. The festival offers a diverse range of film discussions and events to accompany the screenings.

The festival opens with the Vienna premiere of "5 Dreamers and a Horse," a documentary exploring the visions of four dreamers in Armenia, shaped by Soviet, post-Soviet, and velvet revolutions. With precise shots, clever editing, and a dose of humor, Vahagn Khachatryan and Aren Malakyan created the image of a country in transition.

The festival will also feature five competitions, including best international, Austrian, and ethnographic films, with the awards ceremony taking place on May 9th. The short film competitions are chosen by the audience.

Don't miss the keynote lecture by Mariangela Mihai on feminist, queer, and ethnofiction filmmaking on May 4th, followed by the opening film. The lecture asks what it means to center marginalized experiences and voices through a film practice, and how anthropologists and filmmakers can be guided by an ethics of care methodological practice that aims for a more intimate, interpersonal, and honest exchange of knowledge.

