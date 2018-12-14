Expansion and Modernization of Hilton Vienna am Stadtpark

The Hilton Vienna Parkview will have 660 rooms, including 70 suites, for the first time after completion of the modernisation. / Picture: © INVESTER United Benefits / STEFAN BADEGRUBER

According to the investors, this is "the largest and most significant development step of Austria's largest meeting and conference hotel since its opening in 1975".

The modernisation of the hotel will include the entire interior, all existing rooms and conference areas, the presidential suite on the 15th floor and the entire lobby and catering area on the ground floor.

In the course of the refurbishment, floors 13 and 14, which were previously used as office space, will for the first time be integrated into the use of the hotel and 78 new, high-quality rooms and junior suites with an impressive panorama of Vienna city centre will be created.

In addition to the rooms, the public areas of the hotel, including all conference, meeting and event areas, will also be modernised and equipped with innovative design and the latest technology. The Executive Lounge, which will be exclusively available to members of the Hilton Honors Programme, will also be upgraded, relocated and enlarged. One focus of the modernization is the redesign of the lobby and the restaurant area on the ground floor of the hotel. The aim of the innovative redesign is to create a link between the hotel and the lively surroundings and the city centre, following the example of international trends, in order to intensify the exchange of guests with the Viennese and at the same time offer the local community a high-quality gastronomic offer.

The meeting and conference hotel will have 660 rooms, including 70 suites, for the first time after completion of the modernisation.

Michael Klement, CEO of Invester: "The expansion and the comprehensive refurbishment is a milestone in many respects with which we are opening a new chapter in the success story of the Hilton am Stadtpark. It will enable us to consolidate the long-term development of the world's largest hospitality group 'Hilton International' with Austria's largest meeting and conference hotel in Vienna. At the same time, the expansion of capacity to over 600 rooms will provide a strong impetus for Vienna as a congress location and also guarantee sustainable local added value."

Norbert B. Lessing, Hilton Country General Manager Austria: "With the refurbishment, the Hilton Vienna is gaining additional importance in Vienna's city and congress tourism. With Invester, we are successfully continuing the 40-year history of Austria's largest hotel. Fifteen years after the general renovation under the management of Hans Hollein, the Hilton Vienna will step into a new decade in new splendour. The Hilton Vienna is ideally equipped to make its contribution to Vienna's attractiveness as a congress and conference location and to promote the pleasing growth of city tourism in the federal capital with an attractive range of offers."

About INVESTER United Benefits

Invester United Benefits is an independent initiator, developer and operator of unique real estate projects in Central Europe and offers all project participants all the necessary services from a single source. The company's goal is to create a platform for innovative real estate projects in the asset classes retail, hotel and residential and to provide sustainable earnings opportunities for investors. Invester currently manages a project volume of around 1.5 billion euros and has 40 employees. The Invester Group was founded by Franz Alexander Kollitsch and Erwin Krause, two renowned Viennese real estate entrepreneurs.

More information can be found at www.invester.at