Exhibition of the Biographies of Ukrainian Women in the House of Austrian History
The House of Austrian History (hdgö) presents the exhibition "My Voice Means Something", starting August 23. It focuses on the biographies of twelve Ukrainian women and their different ways of dealing with Russia's invasion.
The House of Austrian History (hdgö) opened a new exhibition in cooperation with the Kharkiv Museum of Women's and Gender History. The cooperation tells with "My Voice Means Something" how women from Ukraine deal with the war and Russia's invasion. The show presents twelve biographies jointly selected by hdgö and the Kharkiv Museum in Ukrainian, English and German in the hdgö foyer.
"The jointly selected stories of twelve Ukrainian women offer very personal insights and confront us directly with the current geopolitical developments," says hdgö director Monika Sommer.
Monika Sommer emphasized in a press release that it was a great concern to also present Ukrainian topics in the House of Austrian History. According to Sommer, the Kharkiv Museum of Women's and Gender History was literally ousted online by the war. Sommer explains, "We are therefore very happy to make our foyer available to give this contemporary history project physical space in the museum."
Starting with quotes and photos in the hdgö foyer, a QR code leads digitally to the full narratives in which the women tell of their lives in and with the war.
According to the press release of the hdgö, one can find out in the exhibition how diverse women in Ukraine deal with the war. For example, they write texts and interview Ukrainian soldiers, organize resistance or try to help fellow men in war and protect cultural heritage.
hdgö Exhibition "My Voice Means Something"
August 23 to October 16, 2022
Neue Burg, Heldenplatz 1010 Vienna
Opening hours
Tuesday-Sunday: 10.00-18.00
Thursday: 10.00-21.00
Event Link: https://hdgoe.at/my_voice_means_something