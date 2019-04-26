Article Tools

Exclusive Mini-Davos Conference in Austria's Most Beautiful Ski Resort

Published: Yesterday; 13:00 · (Vindobona)

European Commissioner Günther Oettinger invited for two days leading politicians, bankers and industrialists to his Europe Forum 2019 in Lech am Arlberg in the Austrian Alps.

Europa Forum Lech 2019: Europe should stand strong and safeguard its values / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / own photo [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)]

The time had come again. The meeting in Lech am Arlberg, Austria's most exclusive winter sports resort, called "Mini-Davos" by Politico, the association LobbyControl and others, took place this year under the title "European values: a model for the future".

According to the organiser, "policymakers, business leaders and civil society representatives from all over Europe called…

