Exclusive Mini-Davos Conference in Austria's Most Beautiful Ski Resort

The time had come again. The meeting in Lech am Arlberg, Austria's most exclusive winter sports resort, called "Mini-Davos" by Politico, the association LobbyControl and others, took place this year under the title "European values: a model for the future".

According to the organiser, "policymakers, business leaders and civil society representatives from all over Europe called…