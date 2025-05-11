Sponsored Content
Ex-Meinl Austrian Banker Peter Weinzierl in U.S. Pretrial Detention
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: May 11, 2025; 22:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
The former CEO of the now-defunct Meinl Bank, Peter Weinzierl, is in custody in the United States. After years of investigations and complex extradition proceedings, the 59-year-old Austrian was transferred to a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York.
The former head office of Anglobank at Palais Montenuovo on the Freyung, Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Boubloub/ CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication
This was first reported by "Der Standard", citing U.S. judicial circles. The allegations are serious: there is suspicion of massive tax evasion and money laundering concerning the global corruption scandal surrounding the Brazilian…
