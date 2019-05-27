Sponsored
European Elections 2019: Austrian Preliminary Final Results
Published: Yesterday; 20:02 · (Vindobona)
The preliminary result of the 2019 European elections (without absentee ballot) has been announced. The Austrian People's Party won clearly ahead of the Austrian Socialist Party (SPÖ) and the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ). The Greens and NEOS followed in places 4 to 5. Votes cast by absentee ballot are not yet included in this result. The turnout without postal votes was 50.6%. In Vienna, the turnout including postal votes was 58.71%.
Interior Minister Eckart Ratz announces the provisional final result of the European elections in 2019. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
- Austrian People's Party (ÖVP): 1,130,527 votes (35.4 %)
A total of 6,416,169 persons were entitled to vote in Austria on 26 May 2019.
Votes cast: 3,247,559; valid votes: 3,197,676; invalid votes: 49,883.
Individual parties accounted for the remainder:
- Austrian Social Democratic Party [SPÖ): 754,347 votes (23.6 %)
- Freedom Party of Austria…
