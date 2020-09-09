Sponsored Content
Eurogroup President Donohoe Met Blümel
People › Politicians ♦ Published: September 9, 2020; 15:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
New Eurogroup President Donohoe and Austrian Finance Minister Blümel met at a round table discussion on "Europe's Comeback". Topics were the strength of a common currency union and strategies on how to achieve the economic comeback.
Eurogroup chairman Donohoe and Finance Minister Blümel met in Vienna. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Andy Wenzel / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In the framework of the proven format Finance in Dialogue, a round table discussion on "Europe's Comeback" took place and covered issues such as the future of the Eurogroup, the role of small Member States and possible ways out of the crisis.
New Eurogroup chairman Paschal Donohoe highlighted the common achievements:
"We have come so far in this common journey with the common currency, we have emerged stronger and more united from unforeseeable crises." …
