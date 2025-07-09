Sponsored Content
EU Parliament Reviews Lifting of Immunity for FPÖ Politician Vilimsky
People › Politicians ♦ Published: July 9, 2025; 22:27 ♦ (Vindobona)
The parliamentary immunity of Harald Vilimsky, head of the FPÖ delegation in the European Parliament, is once again under discussion. As Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced in Strasbourg, a corresponding request has been forwarded by the relevant Austrian authorities to the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs.
The immunity of the European delegation leader of the FPÖ, Harald Vilimsky, could be lifted again. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Harald Vilimsky himself explained in a written statement, as reported by ORF, that the reason for the current inquiry was the payment of a security entrance door for his private apartment around 13 years ago. The party had taken this over due to a threatening situation at the time. Vilimsky explained that the Freedom Party…
