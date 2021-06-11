EU Commission Takes Legal Action Against Austria

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 08:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Commission has taken legal action against Austria and other Member States that fail to comply with EU law. In the case of Austria, several allegations have been put forward. Read more about them below.

The European Commission has take legal actions against Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / EmDee / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The European Commission took legal action against Member States that fail to comply with their obligations under EU law. The aim is to ensure the correct application of EU law in the interest of citizens and businesses.

In the case of Austria, the Commission has also taken action in several areas: …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
European Commission Forecasts GDP Growth for Austria (May 17)
EC Supports 7 Austrian Projects to Boost Economic Growth (March 5)
European Commission Publishes First Report on Rule of Law (October 1, 2020)
Read More
OeSD Austrian State Printing House, Law, EU European Union, EC European Commission, BWB Federal Competition Authority
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Is the Pandemic Really Over?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter