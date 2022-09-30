EU Capitals Make Important Contribution to EU Climate Targets

President of the Landtag Ernst Woller at the 11th Annual Dialogue of EU Capitals with the European Commission in Prague / Picture: © City of Prague

Vienna was also present at the 11th Annual Dialogue of EU Capitals with the European Commission. This year's conference, which took place in Prague this week, focused on the energy and climate crises and the associated challenges for the EU capitals.

Ernst Woller, President of the Vienna Parliament, travelled to the Czech Republic as Vienna's representative.

He was joined by numerous other top representatives of the capitals of the EU Member States, who intensively discussed the effects of the crisis with the Vice-President of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans.

From the cities' point of view, the main issues are to reduce energy consumption, to become self-sufficient in energy supply and, in particular, to avoid energy poverty and other negative social impacts.

Cities are making an important contribution to achieving the European Union's climate goals as they head towards a harsh winter. Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, acknowledged the role of cities but pointed out that the tension between energy supply and demand could be even greater next winter and that solutions must be long-term.

This includes implementing many of the measures already implemented by cities on a large scale, especially to engage citizens in the long-term goals of the European Green Deal.

The representatives of the cities pointed to their climate plans and showed that they have been taking measures for a long time, such as converting street lighting to LED, reducing the lighting of historic buildings and more.

The energy crisis has accelerated many of these activities, which poses a challenge to cities' ability to invest. "Cities are in need of more direct funding from the EU," states the jointly agreed declaration of cities.

President Woller presented the current energy support of the City of Vienna and emphasised the special concern of women in the context of energy poverty. This had to be taken into account at all levels of government, especially at the EU level. "Given the gender pay/pension gap, women and single parents are much more affected by rising energy prices," Woller said in his speech, to which there were numerous positive reactions.

Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien