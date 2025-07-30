EU Approves 1.6 Billion Euros for Comprehensive Reforms in Austria

The release of the funds is an important step in supporting far-reaching reforms and investments. The allocated funds will go to key areas such as digitalization, health, pensions, taxation, and, in particular, the phase-out of fossil fuel heating systems. Among the 54 reforms and 13 investments, measures to accelerate the decarbonization of buildings stand out. These include a ban on fossil fuel heating systems in new buildings from 2025 and the planned replacement of over 30,000 fossil fuel heating systems in existing buildings.

Other key projects supported by this payment include comprehensive pension reform and investment in long-term care. The digitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also be massively promoted, with a target of 15,000 projects in this sector.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the centerpiece of the NextGenerationEU recovery instrument, was created to support Europe in the wake of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its overarching goal is to make Europe more sustainable, more digital, and more resilient to future crises.

In total, the facility provides up to €672.5 billion (at 2018 prices) for investments and reforms, of which €312.5 billion is earmarked for grants and €360 billion for loans. For Austria, grants totaling around €4 billion are planned until 2026, with disbursement tied to the fulfillment of specific performance targets.

