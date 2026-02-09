Epstein Files Reach Austria Again: Traces Lead to Vorarlberg

For years, U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein ran a ring for the sexual exploitation of minors. While the names of prominent politicians and Hollywood stars in the files have already made headlines, a local connection is now coming into focus. After Vindobona.org reported a few weeks ago that Epstein had fled via Vienna with a forged Austrian passport, documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice now show that Vorarlberg was also explicitly mentioned in correspondence with Epstein.

“Very obedient”: Disturbing details from the Montafon

An email from January 2012 is particularly explosive, as reported by ORF. A previously unknown sender tells Epstein about a stay in the Montafon. In addition to descriptions of the snow conditions, the message contains a passage that caught the attention of investigators: It refers to two 15-year-old Swiss teenagers who are “very obedient” and would do anything suggested to them.

The sender, whose name is blacked out in the files, describes himself as a “former athlete.” According to the email, in order to gain advantages, the person pretended to be a journalist for a snowboard magazine in order to obtain free ski passes and accommodation.

The mystery of Zürs am Arlberg

The exclusive ski resort of Zürs also appears in the files. In a short, error-riddled reply, Epstein himself wrote: “zurs, de austrain ski resort.” Whether Epstein was there in person or was referring to third-party accounts is currently unclear. What is certain, however, is that Austria's posh ski resorts were an integral part of communication in Epstein's circle.

Since the young people involved were 15 years old at the time of the incidents, any sexual offenses would not yet be time-barred under Austrian law. The statute of limitations for serious offenses against minors often only begins to run when they reach the age of 28. However, the identities of the Swiss teenagers, who should now be around 29 years old, and the “former professional athlete” remain unknown for the time being.

U.S. Department of Justice