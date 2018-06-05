Article Tools

Environment Day: The World Must Unite to Beat Plastic Pollution

Published: June 5, 2018; 13:11 · (Vindobona)

The world is being ‘swamped’ by harmful plastic waste says United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, marking Environment Day. Microplastic particles in the ocean, now outnumber stars in our galaxy.

Local people from Watamu, Kenya, work with Local Ocean Conservation to pick up plastic on the beach each Friday. / Picture: © UN United Nations / UNEP / Cyril Villemain

The world must unite to “beat plastic pollution” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for World Environment Day, noting that microplastic particles in the ocean, “now outnumber stars in our galaxy”.

In his message marking the day on 5 June, he said a healthy planet was essential for a prosperous and peaceful future, spelling out that:…

