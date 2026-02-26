El Salvador's New Ambassador to Vienna Sets a New Tone

His Excellency Mr. Kennedy Obed REYES LAZO (r.), Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (l.). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

The official launch took place at the Presidential Office, where Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the new Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador for the ceremonial presentation of his credentials. Reyes Lazo is now officially accredited as his country's diplomatic representative in the Republic of Austria.

Just three days later, his sphere of influence expanded to the United Nations. He presented his credentials to John Brandolino, Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV). In this capacity, he now also represents El Salvador multilaterally on the international stage.

An expert in global affairs

Reyes Lazo brings an impressive resume to Vienna. He holds a master's degree in social sciences (Asia-Pacific studies) from Tamkang University in Taiwan and a master's degree in diplomacy. Before his appointment in Vienna, he served as Head of Mission at the Inter-American Defense Committee (2022–2025) and as Minister-Counselor at the Organization of American States (OAS), among other positions. His extensive experience in Asia, Africa, and Oceania makes him a versatile player in Vienna's diplomatic circles.

Focus on transparency and security

A central concern of the new mission is the fight against corruption. On February 3, 2026, Reyes Lazo met with the interim dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Drago Kos. “El Salvador is increasingly relying on institutions such as the National Integrated Anti-Corruption System (SINAC) to promote transparency and the rule of law,” the ambassador emphasized during the meeting.

El Salvador is also strengthening its strategic partnerships. At a meeting with Howard Solomon, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission in Vienna, cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime was reaffirmed. Solomon praised El Salvador as a solid partner in the Vienna anti-crime forums.

From nuclear energy to space

Reyes Lazo's to-do list is long. He is not only the ambassador to Austria, but also the permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO)

A particular highlight of his tenure so far has been his meeting with Aarti Holla, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). The meeting focused on technical cooperation in meteorology and climate prediction. Reyes Lazo emphasized El Salvador's commitment to the peaceful and inclusive use of outer space.

With this broad positioning, El Salvador is establishing itself as an active player in the international community in Vienna.

More information on HE Mr. Reyes Lazo:

Curriculum Vitae: Kennedy Obed Reyes Lazo Personal Details Born: Dec 21, 1988 | Married, 1 Child PROFESSIONAL CAREER 01/2026 – Present Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Republic of El Salvador to the Federal Republic of Austria 04/2022 – Present Chief of Mission

Inter-American Defense Board (IADB), Washington D.C., USA 10/2018 – Present Minister Counsellor / Alternate Representative

Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the OAS, Washington D.C., USA 04/2015 – 10/2018 Director for Asia, Africa and Oceania

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, San Salvador 2011 – 2015 Specialist Positions (Integration, Multilateral, Regional)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, El Salvador EDUCATION 2020 M.A. Social Sciences (Asia-Pacific Studies), Tamkang University, Taiwan 2018 Master’s Degree in Diplomacy, IEESFORD, El Salvador 2011 Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations, UES, El Salvador

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Presidential Chancellery of Austria