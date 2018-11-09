Sponsored
Eastern Partnership Youth Conference "Youth for Entrepreneurship" Opened in Vienna

Published: November 9, 2018; 08:48 · (Vindobona)

Young people (between 18-30 years) from the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), interested in developing an entrepreneurial idea or social enterprise, are discussing in Vienna the state of youth entrepreneurship in the partner countries and learn about EU and national programmes for youth entrepreneurship as well as what steps to take to become a young entrepreneur.

Federal Minister Juliane Bogner-Strauß opened the Eastern Partnership Youth Conference. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner

The biennial Eastern Partnership (EaP) Youth Conference is this year devoted to ‘Youth for Entrepreneurship’.

The conference brings +130 participants – including 90 young entrepreneurs, to Vienna to develop new skills, ideas and solutions to shared challenges.

The Conference is organised by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) - with the support of…

