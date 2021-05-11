Sponsored Content
Diplomats and International Community Become Eligeable for Vienna's Vaccination Programme
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: May 11, 2021; 16:04 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Vienna vaccination portal introduced the "international community" category for selection. This means that all diplomats and staff of International Organisations have become eligeable for appointments to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Find out here about the exact modalities.
Dose of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)
As one could have noticed if one is registered on the Vienna vaccination portal, a new vaccination category has been introduced under the designation "international community". Indeed, from May 31st, 2021 onwards …
