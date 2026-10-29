Diplomatic Working Lunch in Vienna: Focus on the European Court of Auditors and the Future of the EU

First Counselor Frédéric Joureau organized a working lunch at the french embassy, hosted by Mr. Gerald Loacker, as part of the informal group of German-speaking deputy heads of EU diplomatic missions. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The meeting gave diplomats a platform to engage in an in-depth exchange on the European Court of Auditors' work and the latest findings from its most recent audit report. In addition, key issues for the future of the European Union were on the agenda. Strengthening the European defense and security architecture. This naturally involves European initiatives in the area of defense procurement programs, such as the European Defense Industrial Program and, of course, SAFE. The SAFE Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2025/1106 on the Security Action for Europe instrument) is a temporary emergency measure adopted by the Council of the European Union on May 27, 2025, to strengthen the European defense industry.

Strategies for the long-term consolidation of Europe as a business location regarding the ECF. The ECF Regulation refers to the draft regulation establishing the European Union’s European Competitiveness Fund (ECF). The ECF is a new EU umbrella fund designed to pool investments and the value chain in the areas of the economy, strategic technology, defense, and research and innovation. This will also shape the future structure of the EU budget and the financing of key European projects. The Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) is intended for the EU’s upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the period 2028–2034.

Background on Gerald Loacker and His Nomination

Gerald Loacker served as a member of the Austrian National Council for the NEOS party from 2013 to 2024. After leaving Parliament, he worked, among other things, as a legal expert and manager in human resources consulting.

In May, the Austrian federal government nominated him as a member of the European Court of Auditors. While governing parties highlighted his diligence and independence, opposition parties criticized the nomination process.

Following the required hearing before the Committee on Budgetary Control, the European Parliament approved the nomination in September, after which the Council of the European Union adopted the appointment. The term of office for members of the European Court of Auditors is six years.

Role of the European Court of Auditors

The European Court of Auditors, based in Luxembourg, serves as the EU’s external audit body. Its main task is to audit the proper collection and use of EU funds and to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of European programs and financial frameworks.

French Embassy Vienna