Danger of Terrorism: Slovakian Warned Austrian Authorities

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

According to an Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) report, the assassin from Vienna, Kurtin S., had tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia in the summer.

The Slovak police confirmed the ammunition purchase attempt, as well as that the Austrian police had been informed. / Picture: © Slovak and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The ORF, referring to information from German media (SZ Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR), reported that Slovak police received information in the summer that suspicious persons from Austria had tried to buy ammunition. The purchase apparently failed due to a missing firearms license and/or ammunition purchase license.

The Slovak police confirmed the purchase attempt on Facebook, as well as that the Austrian police had been informed.

According to further research by the ORF, a spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the SZ that the authorities had been informed.

The Austrian Ministry of the Interior has not yet issued a statement.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack in Vienna (November 3)
Terror Attack in Austria: Three Days of State Mourning Decided - Laying of a Wreath in Remembrance (November 3)
Terror Attack in Vienna - Perpetrator Was Sympathizer of the Islamic State (November 3)
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates (November 2)
Read More
Terrorism, IS Islamic State, Slovakia, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi
Featured
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter