Danger of Terrorism: Slovakian Warned Austrian Authorities
According to an Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) report, the assassin from Vienna, Kurtin S., had tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia in the summer.
The Slovak police confirmed the ammunition purchase attempt, as well as that the Austrian police had been informed. / Picture: © Slovak and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The ORF, referring to information from German media (SZ Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR), reported that Slovak police received information in the summer that suspicious persons from Austria had tried to buy ammunition. The purchase apparently failed due to a missing firearms license and/or ammunition purchase license.
The Slovak police confirmed the purchase attempt on Facebook, as well as that the Austrian police had been informed.
According to further research by the ORF, a spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the SZ that the authorities had been informed.
The Austrian Ministry of the Interior has not yet issued a statement.
