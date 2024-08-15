Current DSN Investigation: Terror Plans Lead to Cancellation of Taylor Swift Concerts in Vienna

New findings regarding an investigation into the terror plot and the large-scale operation in Ternitz were presented to the press by the Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Franz Ruf, and DSN Director Omar Haijawi-Pirchner. / Picture: © BMI/ Karl Schober

As early as August 2, 2024, a 19-year-old suspected supporter of the radical Islamic terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) was targeted by the Austrian security authorities. The DSN was alerted to the danger by a foreign partner service: an “IS-inspired lone perpetrator” was planning to attack one of the Taylor Swift concerts. The report, which has been published, paints a detailed picture of the threat and the intensive investigative work that ultimately led to the suspect's arrest.

The suspect's preparations

The young man from Ternitz, in the district of Neunkirchen, had been under surveillance since August 2 after the DSN received detailed information about his plans to carry out an attack. The suspect, who according to investigations was in close contact with extremist circles, initially tried to obtain a firearm. When this plan failed, he decided to attack with knives - a strategy that has been used in a similar form in several past terrorist attacks around the world.

Investigators meticulously tracked the suspect, observing his movements and documenting his actions. On the night of August 4, the suspect and a 17-year-old accomplice carried out a “test drive”: With a blue light on the roof and a follow horn switched on, the 19-year-old drove through a group of people. Fortunately, This action did not result in any injuries and is interpreted by the security authorities as a “test run” for the planned attack.

The 19-year-old's plan was perfidious: he wanted to pretend to be a police officer or civilian employee to get as close as possible to the Happel Stadium and attack Taylor Swift fans in front of the stadium. The attack was supposed to be spontaneous to circumvent the security measures and spread maximum panic.

The arrest and the exposed network

After intensive investigations, the DSN decided to strike on August 7. The 19-year-old was arrested in the early hours of the morning. Explosives specialists and robot dogs were also involved in the large-scale house search in Ternitz, which was carried out by over 40 officers. During the search, the investigators found chemical substances and other materials that could have been used to make a booby trap. Particularly explosive: a glass bottle containing a highly dangerous mixture of everyday chemicals, which was immediately destroyed for safety reasons.

However, the arrest of the main suspect was only part of the operation. Also on August 7, police arrested the suspect's 17-year-old accomplice, who was supposed to help set up the stage at the Swift concerts. A third suspect, a 15-year-old acquaintance of the two, was also questioned. The 17-year-old, who had already attracted attention in the past through extremist activities, has so far refused to make any statement, while the 15-year-old reported that the main suspect's behavior had changed considerably in recent weeks.

The background: Radicalization and plans of terror

The main suspect, who was born in Austria and has roots in North Macedonia, led a largely isolated life by his own account, as reported by “DerStandard”. He spent most of his time training, reading the Koran, and consuming radical Islamic content on the internet. He was particularly influenced by the extremist preachers Abul Baraa and Marcel Krass, who spread a rigorous interpretation of Islam on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

In his police interrogation, the 19-year-old stated that he had planned an attack on one of the first two Taylor Swift concerts and had wanted to act spontaneously. His idea was to use a machete, knives, and a homemade explosive device to overpower the security forces on site and kill as many people as possible. However, he lacked a “concrete plan”, as he admitted, as he did not know the area around the stadium very well. His terrorist intentions were obvious: he wanted to proceed “as simply as possible” after realizing that his means were unlikely to produce an effective explosive.

What is particularly worrying is the fact that the suspect was intensively involved in past terrorist attacks. He drew parallels with attacks he had witnessed since childhood and was inspired by the attack on the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017. In his interrogation, he confessed that he had originally considered a “self-explosion”.

Criticism of the cancellation and the legal process

The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna was met with incomprehension by many fans, but the security authorities emphasized that this decision was necessary given the threat at hand. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and the Director General for Public Security, Franz Ruf, appeared before the press after the arrest of the suspect and emphasized that the authorities' decisive action had averted a potential catastrophe. “The situation was serious and the situation is serious, but we can also state: A tragedy was prevented,” explained Karner.

Nevertheless, there are critical voices. The defense lawyer of the 19-year-old main suspect, Werner Tomanek, sharply criticized the destruction of the evidence. In his opinion, the chemicals found could never have resulted in a functioning bomb. Tomanek emphasized that his client had told “an immense amount of nonsense” in his interrogation and that the actual threat had been significantly lower than the security authorities had portrayed.

However, the DSN stands by its assessment: the 19-year-old acted “with full intent” and had the intention of killing a large number of people. He had therefore not only violated terror regulations but had also committed attempted murder as part of a terrorist organization.

A look into the future: further investigations and security measures

The investigation into this case is not yet complete. The authorities are still investigating whether there were supporters in the main suspect's circle. Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Director of the DSN, emphasized that investigations in such cases are often dependent on international contacts and information, as terrorists no longer communicate by letter, but use modern means of communication. Interior Minister Karner emphasized the need to provide the police with modern tools to effectively combat such threats without resorting to mass surveillance.

The case clearly shows how important international cooperation is in the fight against terrorism and how crucial it is to identify and neutralize potential threats at an early stage. Thanks to the swift reaction of the Austrian security authorities, an attack was prevented that might otherwise have claimed many lives.

Although the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts has disappointed many fans, the safety of the public remains the top priority. The events of recent weeks have shown that the threat of terrorism remains real and that vigilance and decisive action by the authorities are essential to avert such dangers.

