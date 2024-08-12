United Nations Finalize Convention Against Cybercrime with the Support of UNODC

The road to this convention began more than five years ago when the United Nations recognized that the rapid development of information technology posed new challenges to international security and criminal law. While cybercrime had evolved into a global threat that transcended national borders and affected both state and private actors, the need to address this challenge was urgent. The Ad Hoc Committee was established in 2019 and tasked with drafting a comprehensive international convention to combat cybercrime.

After three years of intensive negotiations involving representatives of member states as well as experts from civil society, academia, and the private sector, the draft convention was finally finalized in August 2024. The Convention is expected to be adopted by the General Assembly later this year, making it the world's first legally binding instrument to combat cybercrime.

"The finalization of this convention is a milestone as it is the first multilateral anti-crime convention in over 20 years and the first UN convention against cybercrime," said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which served as the substantive secretariat for the negotiations. She emphasized that the Convention was urgently needed in light of the increasing threats in cyberspace and praised the work of the ad hoc committee led by Ambassador Faouzia Boumaiza-Mebarki, who played a crucial role in reaching consensus.

Content and aim of the Convention

The new convention aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, coordinate law enforcement efforts, and promote technical assistance and capacity building in member states. It provides states with a range of tools and measures to effectively combat crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms smuggling, and other criminal activities facilitated by modern information technologies.

The Convention focuses on promoting and strengthening measures to prevent and combat cybercrime, promoting international cooperation, and supporting developing countries through technical assistance and capacity building. Another key objective is to improve the capabilities of national authorities in the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime.

The provisions contained in the Convention include the definition of criminal offenses such as illegal access to information systems, illegal interception, data manipulation, and system interference. The Convention also deals with the criminal liability of legal persons, the seizure and confiscation of the proceeds of crime, and international cooperation in criminal prosecution and the preservation of evidence.

The role of civil society and the importance of the multi-stakeholder approach

A notable aspect of the negotiation process was the active participation of civil society, academia, and the private sector. The UNODC, in particular the Civil Society Unit (CSU), played a central role in engaging these actors in the discussions. The Cybercrime Stakeholder Engagement Initiative ensured that the perspectives of non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders were included in the negotiations.

As part of this initiative, regional cyber consultations were held, bringing together representatives from different sectors to discuss critical aspects of cybercrime, including prevention, response, and policymaking. These consultations helped to foster cooperation between states and civil society and ensure that the voices of affected communities were heard.

Controversial discussions on data protection and human rights

Despite the widespread support for the Convention, there are also critical voices, particularly from civil society and human rights organizations, as reported by the online portal NextGov FCW. They have expressed concerns about the potential impact on data protection and human rights. Human rights groups such as Human Rights Watch warned that the Convention could become a "legal basis for repression" by allowing authoritarian regimes to justify expanded surveillance measures and crack down on journalists, activists, and other dissident groups.

Deborah Brown, deputy technology and legal director at Human Rights Watch, said: "The global cybercrime convention that the UN has now adopted will be a disaster for human rights worldwide." She criticized the Convention for creating inadequate surveillance tools without sufficient safeguards for privacy. Brown pointed out that the convention could allow authoritarian regimes to legitimize human rights violations and undermine international standards.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) also expressed concern about the weak provisions on the protection of personal data and warned of the risks of abuse by artificial intelligence. Katitza Rodríguez, Policy Director for Global Privacy at the EFF, emphasized: "Not only does this agreement not protect human rights, it actively enables their abuse by allowing the sharing of massive amounts of data and AI training data without proper oversight."

Outlook and next steps

The Convention will now be submitted to the UN Secretary-General for review before it goes to the General Assembly for a vote. If adopted, it will serve as the basis for international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime and create the legal framework for a safer digital world.

In the coming months, it will be crucial to see how the Convention will be implemented in the national legal systems of the member states and whether it will be possible to maintain the balance between effective law enforcement and the protection of human rights. The UNODC has already announced that it will support states in the ratification and implementation of the Convention and offer technical assistance.

While the Convention is undoubtedly a significant step in the fight against cybercrime, the question remains as to how effective it will be in tackling the complex challenges of the digital age. The coming months and years will show whether the international community can achieve the goals set out in this Convention while protecting people's fundamental rights and freedoms.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime is more than just a legal instrument. It is a symbol of the need for global cooperation in a world in which digital technologies are becoming increasingly important and at the same time pose new risks and threats. The global community now faces the task of putting this Convention into practice and ensuring that it not only helps to combat cybercrime but also protects human rights and freedom in the digital age.

UNIS

UNODC