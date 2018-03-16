Sponsored
Culture Tech at SXSW in Austin, Texas: The Austrian Version of Cultural Diplomacy

Published: 5 minutes ago; 08:30

Austria was present at the 2018 music festival South-by-Southwest-Festival (SXSW) in Austin with a selection of its most innovative entrepreneurs and artists from culture, music and the start-up industry. The heart of the domestic performance was the Austrian Day at the German House in the legendary Barracuda Club. In the setting of a traditional Viennese coffee house inspired by Café Landtmann, the menu included inspiring discussions, technical innovations and entertaining performances in addition to Viennese sausages and Sacher cake.

The SXSW is the ideal platform to present know-how, innovative products and creativity from Austria to a broad international expert audience / Picture: © SXSW LLC

"The SXSW is the ideal platform to present know-how, innovative products and creativity from Austria to a broad international expert audience", emphasizes Reanne Leuning, branch manager for creative industries in the AWO.

Founded in 1987 as a music festival, the South-by-Southwest-Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas has established itself as one of the most important creative and…

Cultural Diplomacy, Music, USA, Austin, Texas, SXSW South by Southwest Festival, AustriainAustin
