Cultural Diplomacy: International Friendship Day Important for Preserving Peace

Published: Yesterday; 17:00 · (Vindobona)

Causes of conflicts and crises worldwide are often cultural differences and misunderstandings between peoples. These threaten peace, security, development and social peace. After long efforts, this day was also proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2011. Vindobona.org, an intercultural portal that promotes international understanding and cultural exchange in the metropolis of Vienna, strongly supports Friendship Day.

Tying friendship bracelet: Friendship among peoples can help to counter the causes of conflicts and promote solidarity and community. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Satbir Singh [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Many challenges, crises and conflicts worldwide threaten peace, security, development and social peace among peoples.

In order to meet these crises and challenges, the United Nations has declared July the 30th International Friendship Day.

Friendship among peoples can help to counter the causes of conflicts and promote solidarity and community.

