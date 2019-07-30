Cultural Diplomacy: International Friendship Day Important for Preserving Peace

Tying friendship bracelet: Friendship among peoples can help to counter the causes of conflicts and promote solidarity and community. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Satbir Singh [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Many challenges, crises and conflicts worldwide threaten peace, security, development and social peace among peoples.

In order to meet these crises and challenges, the United Nations has declared July the 30th International Friendship Day.

Friendship among peoples can help to counter the causes of conflicts and promote solidarity and community.

Friendship and the…