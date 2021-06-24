Covid-19 in Austria: Vienna's Night Subway Returns
After the latest announcements by the Austrian government to further relax the Covid-19 restriction measures, Vienna has decided to bring back its night subway. As of the night of June 25 to June 26, the night subway will return on weekends and holidays.
467 days after its last operation, the Night Subway returns and brings passengers on the nights before Saturdays, Sundays and holidays to their destination in 15-minute intervals. On the night of Friday, June 25, to Saturday, June 26, the night subway thus celebrates its comeback after its last operation on March 15, 2020, according to a press release by the City of Vienna.
The opening steps of the federal government and the relaxation of the Covid-19 protection regulations make the long-awaited return to normality possible in many areas. With the extended opening hours in the restaurant sector and the imminent return of the night life, the night subway will bring night owls well through Vienna again on weekends and before public holidays.
"The night subway was an integral and important part of Vienna's nightlife before the emergence of the Covid-19 virus. I am therefore particularly pleased that the night subway is back. Right on time for the opening of the night gastronomy, the night subway will once again ensure that everyone who enjoys Vienna's nightlife arrives home safe and sound," says Public Transport City Councillor Peter Hanke.
During the work on the U2 update, the additional tram line U2Z on the Ringstraße provides reinforcement between Karlsplatz and Schottenring. With the comeback of the night subway, the U2Z will also run every 15 minutes for passengers on the nights before Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays starting on June 25.
About the Night Subway
The night subway has been in service for passengers since September 4, 2010. In the almost ten years - until its involuntary break - the trains of the night subway covered around 670,000 kilometers. That is equivalent to about 17 circumnavigations of the earth. "Around 58 million passengers took advantage of the service in recent years, making for environmentally friendly and comfortable travel at night," says Wiener Linien Managing Director Günter Steinbauer.