Covid-19 in Austria: 2 Million Have Full Immunization
More than 2 million people and thus one in four of the vaccine-eligible population in Austria are fully immunized. In total, more than 6 million vaccines have been administered.
A milestone in the vaccination campaign is reported by the Ministry of Health: More than 2 million people, which corresponds to more than 25 percent, of the vaccinable population have full immunization protection. As reported previously, more than 4 million have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination.
According to a press release by the Austrian Health Ministry, Minister Wolfgang Mückstein states: "The vaccination program is gaining pace and progressing rapidly. More than 2 million people, or a quarter of the vaccine-eligible population, are fully immunized. We have thus reached another milestone. People living in Austria want vaccination protection and trust vaccination. But we must not let up now. I appeal to everyone: get vaccinated. This is the decisive step towards normality."
On average, one vaccination is administered every second in Austria.
Comparing the provinces, the vaccination progress is as follows (data from June 11, 2021):
|Province
|First Vaccination
|Full Vaccination
|Burgenland
|51.1%
|25.9%
|Lower Austria
|49.4%
|22.3%
|Vienna
|41.1%
|22.7%
|Upper Austria
|44.1%
|22.0%
|Salzburg
|46.8%
|20.9%
|Styria
|45.6%
|19.8%
|Carinthia
|46.1%
|23.6%
|Tyrol
|47.2%
|24.6%
|Vorarlberg
|47.2%
|23.3%
All figures, data and facts on the status of Covid-19 vaccinations in Austria can be found at info.gesundheitsministerium.gv.at.