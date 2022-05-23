Council of Europe Meeting: Austria Sees Europe as Shield of Human Rights
At the annual meeting of foreign ministers at the Council of Europe, the focus was on the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's foreign minister pleaded for common values and principles, calling the Council of Europe "a strong shield for the defense of the universality of human rights."
On May 20, 2022, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the annual meeting of foreign ministers of the now 46 member states of the Council of Europe, which took place this year under the Italian chairmanship in Turin.
The ministerial meeting focused on the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, which had also led to the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the Council of Europe on March 16, 2022.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for the participating foreign ministers to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the Council of Europe's common values and principles - human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
Furthermore, the meeting served to review the state of implementation of these principles in Europe on the basis of the annual report of Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić.
"The Council of Europe, more than any other institution, stands for our common values and principles, which were shaken by the Russian war of aggression. The Council of Europe must use this caesura for reforms. Because in the future, more than ever, we need a Council of Europe that is powerful, that is a strong shield, for the defense of the universality of human rights," Foreign Minister Schallenberg underlined the importance of the Council of Europe.
Thus, he said, it must be ensured that the geopolitical moment triggered by the Russian war of aggression does not remain a moment of shock, but that it is used sustainably to secure and assert the Western model of life.
Therefore, Foreign Minister Schallenberg also spoke clearly in favor of admitting new members and welcomed the application for membership in the Council of Europe submitted by the Republic of Kosovo on May 12, 2022.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Minister Schallenberg also took the opportunity to exchange views with his counterparts from Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, and the United Kingdom.
In addition to the effects of the Russian war of aggression far beyond the borders of Ukraine, the bilateral talks also focused on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Moldova, questions of EU enlargement and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
