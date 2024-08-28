The Islamic Center Vienna, built in Vienna between 1975 and 1979, houses facilities for Islamic culture and was inaugurated in 1979. It is maintained by the Muslim World League. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0]

The IGGÖ voiced its disappointment that key aspects and significant reform efforts in the area of mosque education have not been adequately recognized in the public narrative. The community emphasized its active role in shaping and improving mosque education in Austria, calling for greater acknowledgment of its contributions.

Active role of the IGGÖ

For several years, the IGGÖ has been actively working to enhance the quality and content of mosque education in Austria. In May 2023, the IGGÖ presented the results of an extensive study at a symposium titled "Quran Schools in Austria," which it had played a major role in conducting. One of the primary recommendations of this study was to replace the term "Quran schools" with "mosque education" to better reflect the modern and structured nature of the curriculum. The study also documented the various reforms that the IGGÖ had already implemented.

These reforms include the professional development of educators, the creation of standardized curricula, and the integration of contemporary topics into the lessons. The IGGÖ’s initiatives are aimed at promoting a modern and practical religious education that aligns with the realities of life for Muslims in Austria. A key focus has been on the development of new teaching materials, which are being created in close collaboration with the renowned University Professor Zekirija Sejdini. The IGGÖ stresses that, by its religious autonomy, it is responsible for religious instruction within its institutions and that all new educational materials must be approved by the community to ensure their effectiveness and acceptance.

Despite these ongoing efforts, the IGGÖ feels that it has been sidelined in the public discussions regarding "Mosque Education 2.0." While Upper Austria’s Provincial Councilor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer acknowledged in a statement that the reforms are to be implemented in collaboration with the IGGÖ, the IGGÖ argues that the Ministry of Integration has failed to sufficiently recognize this partnership and the IGGÖ’s existing autonomy in its announcements. The IGGÖ sees this as a missed opportunity to highlight the successful and constructive cooperation between the government and the religious community.

An example of the IGGÖ’s proactive role is the "IQRA Connects" training initiative, launched in May 2024. This initiative, which emerged directly from the IGGÖ’s reform efforts, is conducted in collaboration with the University of Education of the Diocese of Linz. This training aims to significantly enhance the quality of mosque education through targeted professional development. The IGGÖ views this as a crucial step toward modernizing religious education in Austria and aligning it with the lived experiences of the community.

IGGÖ disappointed

In its statement, the IGGÖ underscores that its continuous and constructive efforts related to "Mosque Education 2.0" have not received the recognition they deserve. IGGÖ President Ümit Vural stresses that for successful collaboration, it is essential that future discussions properly reflect the measures already implemented and the vital role the IGGÖ has played in advancing mosque education. He calls for a respectful and transparent partnership with all relevant stakeholders to achieve the shared goals.

The IGGÖ’s response highlights the delicate dynamics between state institutions and religious communities in Austria. While the Ministry of Integration seeks to promote integration through the "Mosque Education 2.0" project and ensure that religious instruction in mosques aligns with Austrian societal values, the IGGÖ feels that its autonomy and prior reforms have not been adequately recognized. This presents a challenge for future cooperation, where both sides must find a balance between state oversight and religious self-determination.

The IGGÖ has made it clear that it will continue to work tirelessly to improve mosque education. It calls for greater consideration of its role as a state-recognized religious community and its previous reform efforts in public discussions. Only through respectful and cooperative collaboration can mosque education in Austria be shaped in a way that meets both the religious needs of the Muslim community and the broader societal expectations.

IGGÖ

Austrian Federal Chancellory