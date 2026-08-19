City Airport Train to Switch to Road Transport Starting August 24: New Generation of Trains to Follow in 2027

A New Era for the City Airport Train: Premium buses will hit the road starting August 24, and the service will return to the rails in 2027. / Picture: © CAT/Hammerschmid

A technical malfunction involving a cable fire in the Praterstern area of Vienna in mid-August 2026 led to massive disruptions on the Vienna S-Bahn network and necessitated an early closure of the main line. Since this section of the line was already scheduled to be fully closed for approximately 14 months—from September through October 2027—as part of the ÖBB’s large-scale S-Bahn upgrade, City Airport Train (CAT) officials reacted promptly: The rail replacement service will begin earlier than planned.

Five trips per hour in premium coaches

Starting Monday, August 24, 2026, “CAT by bus” will serve the route between the Wien Mitte transit hub and Vienna International Airport. A fleet of Setra S 517 HD ComfortClass coaches from partner company Blaguss Reisen GmbH will be used.

To offer passengers maximum flexibility despite the detour on the road, the service will be expanded:

Service Schedule & Frequency Every 12 minutes (5x/hour): Peak times between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

Peak times between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Every 15 minutes: Off-peak times (5:30 AM–7:00 AM from Wien Mitte / 6:10 AM–7:00 AM from Airport, and 7:00 PM–Midnight).

Off-peak times (5:30 AM–7:00 AM from Wien Mitte / 6:10 AM–7:00 AM from Airport, and 7:00 PM–Midnight). Travel Time: Approx. 21 minutes.

The buses will stop centrally in Vienna Mitte at Marxergasse 1b (right next to The Mall) and at the airport directly in front of Arrivals Terminal 3.

Comfort, Discounts, and Updated Service

On board the Setra buses, passengers will find 57 seats, free Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and modern safety systems such as MirrorCam and 360° cameras.

To celebrate the launch, CAT is offering a 20% online discount. Holders of a Wiener Linien annual pass, the ÖBB Vorteilscard, the KlimaTicket, or a student ID receive a 50% discount (single ride starting at €7); children under 15 ride for free.

Important note for travelers: There are no restrictions on carrying luggage on the bus. However, the usual luggage check-in at Wien Mitte is suspended during the bus phase. Flight check-in and the printing of boarding passes at the kiosks in the CAT lobby remain available.

Starting in Fall 2027: The new “KISS” train generation from Stadler

With the end of the main line closure in Fall 2027, the CAT will make a strong return to the rails. The new generation of trains was unveiled at a press conference: five-car double-decker KISS trains from the Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler Rail.

The interiors of the three new trains were designed by the design agency moodley and focus on creating an elegant “first-class feel.”

Key Facts: New CAT Trains (from 2027) Top Speed & Length: 200 km/h | Approx. 133 meters.

200 km/h | Approx. 133 meters. More Capacity: Approx. 300 seats with floating premium seating, fold-out tables, and reading lights.

Approx. 300 seats with floating premium seating, fold-out tables, and reading lights. Accessibility & Facilities: Low-floor design with 10 doors per side, 2 wheelchair spaces with height-adjustable tables, and 2 restrooms (incl. accessible WC with changing table).

Low-floor design with 10 doors per side, 2 wheelchair spaces with height-adjustable tables, and 2 restrooms (incl. accessible WC with changing table). Amenities: Time-controlled LED mood lighting, power sockets & USB ports at every seat, spacious luggage racks, and real-time passenger info screens.

CAT