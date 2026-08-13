Christian Ebner Named Austria's New Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations (Vienna), Christian Ebner, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Monica Juma. / Picture: © UN United Nations and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

With his move to the UN liaison office in Vienna, Ebner is returning to Austria after several years of diplomatic service abroad. Most recently, from 2022 to 2026, he served as ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Serbia. Before that, from 2018 to 2022, he served as ambassador to Spain and Andorra, as well as Austria’s Permanent Representative to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid.

A Diverse Career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN

The experienced diplomat looks back on a long career at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as in the multilateral arena. From 2015 to 2017, Ebner headed the Cabinet of the Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs. In the years before that, he advised the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as an advisor to the Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs (2011–2013) and as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2013–2014). From 2005 to 2007, he headed the Office of the State Secretary, having previously worked in the Ministry’s Office of International Law starting in 2004.

For Ebner, working at the UN level is familiar territory. Between 2007 and 2011, he served as Austria’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. During Austria’s membership on the UN Security Council (2009–2010), he also represented the country as Deputy Representative to the Security Council.

Academic Background and Personal Life

Before joining the diplomatic service in 2004, Ebner studied law at the Universities of Vienna and Salzburg. He then worked from 2000 to 2004 as a university assistant in international law and international relations at the University of Vienna.

Christian Ebner is married and the father of two children.

More information about Mr. Ebner:

Period Position / Education 8/2026 - Present Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations (Vienna), IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO. 2022 - 2026 Ambassador of Austria to the Republic of Serbia. 2018 - 2022 Ambassador of Austria to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative of Austria to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, Spain. 2015 - 2017 Ambassador, Head of Cabinet of the Austrian Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs. 2013 - 2014 Advisor to the Austrian Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs. 2011 - 2013 Advisor to the Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Minister for European and International Affairs. 2009 - 2010 Ambassador, Deputy Representative of Austria to the United Nations Security Council. 2007 - 2011 Deputy Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York. 2005 - 2007 Head of Office of the State Secretary in the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs. 2004 - 2005 Office of Legal Affairs, Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs. 2000 - 2004 Assistant Professor of International Law and International Relations, University of Vienna. Education Law studies at the University of Vienna and the University of Salzburg, Austria.

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Austrian MFA

Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in Vienna