Chancellor Nehammer Will Present Austria’s Future in the State of the Nation Adress
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Will give a speech about the “Future of the Nation Address”, where he plans to present Austria’s plans for the coming decade.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer will give a speech tomorrow "on the future of the nation". This is also to be the starting signal for a plan for the future, "Austria 2030", in which experts, practitioners, and politicians from various fields are to participate in different constellations, as was said previously, according to ORF.
In addition, as reported by ORF, Nehammer will define goals in his speech, according to an e-mail from party headquarters. To achieve these, he would give the order to work out those measures and projects that are necessary for this in the coming weeks and months.
According to Kleine Zeitung, before the event, Fridays For Future sent an open letter to the Chancellor demanding that he take action on the occasion of his appearance on Friday. In it, the climate activists reminded the audience that more than 30,000 people across Austria recently took to the streets to call for an end to the "blockade mentality on climate protection". It demands, for example, the "immediate adoption of an effective climate protection law" and the "end of the systematic watering down, delay and prevention of climate protection measures" by the Austrian People's Party (OEVP). Climate protection in Austria would not work without a strong climate protection law.
As stated by ORF, Nehammer will give the speech at the Vienna event location Thirty-Five on the 35th floor of the Twin Towers. The event has been invited by the OEVP. Nehammer's party is responsible for the content of the specially created website Oesterreich-2030.at.