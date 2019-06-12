Celebrate the International Day of Yoga by Exercising

The United Nations General Assembly declared 21st June as the International Day of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga 2019 takes place at Stadtpark Vienna. / Picture: © Embassy of India in Vienna

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Indian Embassy in Vienna Events

Hosted by the Indian Embassy, all Yoga enthusiasts are welcome to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

On occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Vienna is organizing an event on June 16, 2019.

The event is a free, open air, Sunday morning yoga class in Stadtpark Vienna. Few chairs will be available to facilitate elderly people to do yoga on chair as per their convenience.

The Indian Embassy suggests you to carry a yoga mat and to arrive a little earlier than 10 a.m.

Event: International Day of Yoga, 2019

Date: Sunday, June 16, 10am – 12:00pm

Location: Stadtpark Wien

Entry: Free!

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1142629195923253

In addition, the Indian Embassy in Vienna offers Yoga, Bollywood Dance and Hindi classes at the Embassy

The Indian Embassy invites Yoga fans for free yoga classes at the Embassy.

The classes are organized in various categories and are conducted by Ms. Neelam Vats, Yoga Teacher at the Culture Center, Kaerntner Ring 2, Vienna.

Free Hindi learning class are held every Monday, 18.30 hrs. at the Culture Center of the Embassy at Kaerntner Ring 2, Vienna.

Free Bollywood dance classes are held every Tuesday from 18.00-19.00 hrs. at the Culture Center of the Embassy at Kaerntner Ring 2, Vienna.

For further information regarding the Yoga class timings and Hindi learning classes kindly visit the Embassy's website at https://www.eoivienna.gov.in/.

Yoga and the UN United Nations

Recognizing its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The event aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”

In this regard, the World Health Organization has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

But yoga is more than a physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late B. K. S. Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”

The annual International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the United Nations on Thursday, 20 June 2019, with "Yoga with Gurus," followed by a panel discussion on 21 June.

The 2019 Theme is "Climate Action".

UN Event Link: https://www.un.org/en/events/yogaday/