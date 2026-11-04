Between Tradition, Culinary Delights, and Quiet Remembrance: The Czech Republic Celebrates Its National Holiday in Austria

On October 23, a National Day Reception was held at the Czech Embassy in Vienna, featuring presentations on culinary delights and folklore. The following day, a plaque honoring Czech patriots involved in Operation ANTHROPOID was unveiled at Mauthausen. / Picture: © Czech and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In late October, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Austria and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the OSCE, and other international organizations hosted their traditional holiday reception in Vienna. This year’s event focused on the Pilsen Region (Plzeňský kraj), which presented itself in the best possible light to numerous guests from politics, diplomacy, and society.

The event was opened by the Czech Ambassador to Austria, Jiří Šitler; the Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Jan Marian; and the First Deputy Regional Governor of the Pilsen Region, Petr Vanka. In their speeches, the diplomats and politicians emphasized the excellent neighborly relations between the Czech Republic and Austria as steadfast partners within the European Union. Petr Vanka pointed out that West Bohemia has far more to offer than its world-famous beer—namely, a rich Baroque culture, thriving traditional crafts, and a diverse natural and cultural landscape.

“Behind our shared historical roots lies a close partnership at the heart of Europe today,” said Ambassador Jiří Šitler regarding German-Czech and Austrian-Czech relations.

Musical Highlights and Traditional Crafts

The festive opening featured a musical performance by tenor Adam Otta and pianist Tomáš Halada (both from the Pilsen Conservatory), who performed the Czech, Austrian, and European national anthems. The ensemble Malá tejnská dudácká muzika from Horšovský Týn then provided authentic local color, delighting guests with traditional Chodland bagpipe music.

In addition to culture, gastronomy also took center stage. Pilsner Urquell introduced guests to the art of the perfect pour through an interactive beer-tapping workshop. The renowned Bohemia Sekt provided the welcome drink. The Úhlava company presented specialties bearing the “Regional Foods of the Pilsen Region” seal of quality.

The “West Bohemian Baroque” project provided information about historic buildings, while a gingerbread baker and a basket weaver demonstrated their skills on site. The evening’s service was supported by dedicated students and faculty from the Pilsen Hotel Management School.

Moving Commemoration in Mauthausen: New Plaque Honoring Resistance Fighters Unveiled

Just one day after the reception in Vienna, a historically and humanly significant event took place at the Mauthausen Concentration Camp Memorial: One day after the national holiday, a new memorial plaque was unveiled in honor of Czech patriots, supporters, and relatives of the paratrooper operational groups ANTHROPOID, SILVER A, OUT DISTANCE, INTRANSITIVE, and TIN.

The unveiling took place exactly 84 years after the mass executions of October 24, 1942, during which hundreds of supporters of the Czechoslovak resistance were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime at the Mauthausen concentration camp. The new memorial plaque is the result of several years of efforts by the Czech Embassy in Vienna and its partners.

The ceremony was attended by numerous descendants of the victims as well as an honor guard from the Army of the Czech Republic based in České Budějovice (Budweis). In his speech, Ambassador Jiří Šitler emphasized that the names on the plaque serve as both a reminder and a call to action never to take freedom, democracy, and human dignity for granted.

Czech Embassy Vienna