Czech Embassy Wants to Deepen Cooperation with the Austrian Federal States

Czech Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Jiří Šitler, hosted a key working meeting at the Embassy of the Czech Republic on Penzinger Straße in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Gugerell, CC0

The meeting focused on discussions with the Czech honorary consuls, who serve as important links between Prague and the Austrian federal states. Participants in the discussions included Mag. Clemens Chwoyka (Honorary Consul in Salzburg for the State of Salzburg), Ägyd Pengg (Honorary Consul in Graz for Styria and Carinthia), and Alexander Swarovski (Honorary Consul in Wattens for Tyrol and Vorarlberg).

The honorary consulates serve a dual role: they act as points of contact for Czech citizens in emergencies while also promoting local economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges.

Impetus for Business, Culture, and Public Diplomacy

During the working meeting, strategies were discussed on how to expand the Czech Republic’s presence in the regions sustainably. In addition to Prague, a well-known travel destination, the Czech regions—such as South Bohemia or Moravia—are to be increasingly positioned as attractive destinations for cultural and nature tourists from Austria.

The participants discussed planned cultural projects through the end of 2026 as well as initiatives for the coming years aimed at intensifying artistic exchange in the individual federal states. Ambassador Jiří Šitler provided an update on the Embassy’s current priority activities in the areas of public diplomacy, trade relations, and consular services.

Recognition for Long-Standing Commitment

At the conclusion of the conference, Ambassador Jiří Šitler expressly thanked those present. He paid tribute to the volunteer work of the honorary consuls, who, through their daily efforts, contribute significantly to supporting Czech citizens in Austria and strengthen the foundation for the close ties between the two countries.

Czech Embassy Vienna