EU Enlargement in the Western Balkans: The Slavkov Trio and the Berlin Process Strengthen Montenegro’s Path to Europe

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, together with her counterparts from the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka, and Slovakia, Juraj Blanar (Slavkov-3 format), met with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic in Podgorica. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

With all 33 negotiation chapters open and 18 provisionally closed, Montenegro is the clear frontrunner in the Western Balkans accession process. During high-level talks in Podgorica with President Jakov Milatović, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, the S3 foreign ministers made it clear that the final phase of integration has begun.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the benefits of enlargement for the domestic economy as well: “Montenegro’s accession to the EU is within reach. Now it is a matter of taking the final milestone steps with full determination. Following the eastward enlargement, our exports to the new member states have tripled to over 30 billion euros a year. We want to continue this success story in the Western Balkans.”

In Montenegro, the European project enjoys strong support: A recent European Commission survey found that 68 percent of the population supports accession, and 62 percent expect full membership within the next five years (up from 39 percent the previous year).

No Shortcuts, but Gradual Integration

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár emphasized that the enlargement process must remain strictly merit-based, without special rules or shortcuts: “Everyone must meet the conditions, just as Slovakia had to. This is the only way to strengthen the European Union.”

At the same time, the foreign ministers spoke in favor of models for gradual integration. For example, the phased accession supported by the BMEIA is already taking effect through concrete incentives: Montenegro is on the verge of joining the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), and preparations are underway for its integration into the EU roaming network and for simplifying Schengen visa procedures. This approach is complemented by the EU’s 6-billion-euro growth plan for the Western Balkans.

Joint Fight Against Hybrid Threats

A central focus of the consultations was security and cyber architecture. During a joint visit to the Governmental Cybersecurity Center (GSOC) and the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Center (WB3C), the diplomats emphasized the importance of countering targeted disinformation and foreign influence (FIMI). In this context, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger announced an international conference on countering hybrid threats, scheduled to take place in Vienna in April 2027.

Berlin Process Provides Impetus for Youth and the Economy

As early as the beginning of October, the meeting of foreign ministers of the Berlin Process in Pržno kicked off the diplomatic series of events. Under Montenegro’s chairmanship, representatives from the six Western Balkan states, nine EU countries, and the United Kingdom discussed regional cooperation and mobility.

Special attention is being paid to the younger generation: Through initiatives such as the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO), cross-border opportunities and local educational programs are to be created to counteract the shortage of skilled workers and the exodus of young people.

Montenegro Calls for Self-Reliance and a Focus on European Values

Ervin Ibrahimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, emphasized his country’s determination in the final phase of the EU accession process following two days of intensive discussions. Montenegro is pursuing a clear course: bilateral issues must be resolved through bilateral channels, while the accession process itself must be strictly measured against the rules of the European Union, the adoption of the EU acquis, and the individual reform achievements of the respective candidate country.

Ibrahimović emphasized that the Berlin Process had once again sent a signal about how crucial the Western Balkans are for Europe’s security and future. European integration, regional stability, and economic and infrastructural connectivity—such as to European transport and energy corridors—are not separate issues, but core components of the same common European agenda.

Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Government of Montenegro