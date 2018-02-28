Bawag Pays €110M for Separation from Austrian Post / Picture: © BAWAG

In total, the termination of the postal offices distribution agreement will cost Bawag around 110 million euros.



Bawag, which has been listed on the stock exchange since autumn, reports record numbers before taxes for 2017



The year ended with a pre-tax profit of 517 million euros, 12 percent more than in 2016.



After the original shareholders had gone out empty handed, there will be dividend payments for 2017: in the third quarter 51.6 million euros interim dividend were paid; for the fourth quarter, this will be 58.3 million euros.



Several acquisitions have had a positive effect on the bank balance sheet. The first-time consolidation of the two acquisitions Südwestbank and Paylife had a positive effect on the pre-tax profit of EUR 230 million.



In October, Bawag announced that it would terminate the long-standing sales partnership with Austrian Post.



So far, the bank uses the post offices for the distribution of banking products. In 2017, the Bawag balance sheet has already recorded a one-of payment to Austrian Post for the next two years. This allows for accelerated unbundling. In total, the termination of the postal offices distribution agreement will cost Bawag around 110 million euros.