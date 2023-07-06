Austria's State Security Agency to Take Stronger Action Against Disinformation
The Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) has reportedly called for the introduction of penalties for spreading "fake news" in order to curb the spread of conspiracy theories.
According to DSN forensic experts, many states engage in information warfare using "fake news" to destabilize and paralyze the system. Russia, China, and Turkey were cited as examples. However, there are also non-state actors such as conspiracy influencers who aim to grow their group in the country and spread their ideas.
According to ORF, an anonymous state protection expert was quoted as saying, "Disinformation is a common 'tool' for influence, and because it is not punishable, there is a lack of leverage for countermeasures."
To counter this phenomenon, the State Protection Service is proposing a new law, according to reports, ORF reported. A corresponding paragraph could have a strong preventive effect, as the spread of this narrative disinformation could be prevented and thus the influencing of the population would also be curbed.
It is emphasized that there should be consequences for the spread of disinformation, as it can be dangerous. In Austria, the spread of false rumors was already prohibited in Section 276 of the Criminal Code. However, this offense was abolished in 2015.
The call for penalties for the spread of disinformation reflects growing concern about the impact of misinformation on society. It is expected that the discussion on relevant legislative amendments will continue to take appropriate measures against the spread of disinformation.