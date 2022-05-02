Austria's Muslim Community Celebrates End of Ramadan
Every year, the Muslim community of Vienna and worldwide celebrates the holy End of Ramadan. Ramadan has ended and now Eid al-Fitr is celebrated.
Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Bayram is the end of the month of Ramadan. The fasten month is over. The Muslim community in Vienna now celebrates, which counts around 200,000 heads and is constantly growing.
The Muslim community in Vienna has its roots in Central Asia and the Middle East, from the Balkan Peninsula, the Black Sea region and the Caucasus.
Ramadan Bayram or Eid al-Fitr is starting on May 2nd, 2022 to May 5th, 2022.
Practiced by Muslims worldwide and celebrated within the family.
Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Bayram marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Ramadan is the fasting month of Muslims and the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In it, according to Islamic belief, the Quran was revealed. The festival of breaking the fast immediately after the fasting month at the beginning of the following month, Shawwal, is the second-highest Islamic holiday after the Feast of Sacrifice.
One important aspect of Ramadan is the fasting is attributed to the day, the breaking of the fast (fitr/iftar) to the night. Iftar is the evening meal eaten by Muslims after sunset each evening during the month of Ramadan. A great way to socialize and to deeply connect to the people you are enjoying your evening meal with. Ramadan makes up one of the most important traditions of the Islamic faith and the fast helps to grow spiritually, socially and personally.
As a celebration of Muhammad's first revelation, Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It lasts from the sighting of the crescent moon for twenty-nine to thirty days.
This makes the end of Ramadan something special. It is a time for people to attend prayer services and to visit all their loved ones.
Great and sumptuous meals are prepared for family and friends. Many Muslism have the tradtion to go for a sweet dish called Baklava during Eid al-Fitr.One common thread in all celebrations is generosity and hospitality.