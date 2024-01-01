The Austrian Federation of Industry sees the agreement with Romania and Bulgaria on "Schengen Air" as an important first step and a relief for many travelers and companies. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Buchhändler [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The Austrian economy, which traditionally thinks and acts in a European way, has always supported the integration of these regions, not least because of the close economic and historical ties, explained the Federation of Austrian Industries in a press release.

These countries have become important trading partners for Austria, which contributes significantly to Austrian prosperity. Austrian companies are significant investors in Romania, with investments of 11.2 billion euros and the safeguarding of over 61,000 jobs, as well as in Bulgaria with 2.8 billion euros and more than 21,000 jobs. These investments underline Austria's economic ties and commitment to the region.

The "Schengen Air" agreement offers facilitations for travelers and companies, which is seen as a step towards further economic and political integration in Europe. It is emphasized that the challenges of the time can only be solved together at the European level, as Vindobona.org reported. To this end, it is necessary for all parties involved to intensify their efforts to arrive at holistic solutions.

This development therefore marks not only an economic but also a political success, highlighting the importance of European solidarity and cooperation. Austria's industry, as a supporter of European integration, sees the "Schengen Air" agreement as a decisive step in the right direction.

Disagreement in Austrian politics

In Austria, there are differing opinions on the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria. The FPÖ has spoken out against an expansion of the Schengen area without effectively securing the EU's external borders. The SPÖ and NEOS, on the other hand, are dismayed by the government's blockade stance and emphasize the negative effects on the smooth movement of people and the economy. The Greens also show no understanding of the veto and point out that Romania and Bulgaria have met the criteria for Schengen accession since 2011 according to EU reviews. The ÖVP emphasizes the importance of the Schengen area for the internal market but insists on strengthening external border protection before extending freedom of movement.

The dispute between the Austrian parties over the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria is primarily a question of European policy and cross-border security. The parties' positions on such issues are often influenced by domestic political considerations, particularly about the upcoming National Council elections. Parties try to mobilize their respective bases or to differentiate themselves from other parties by taking certain positions on EU policy. Public opinion in Austria on issues such as EU integration and border security also has a very conservative influence on the positions of the parties, especially when elections are imminent.

