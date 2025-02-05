Austria's Federal President Van der Bellen Calls on Diplomacy for Unity

At the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen gave a speech on the need for unity in the world. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

“We live in interesting times - and unfortunately that is not meant positively,” Van der Bellen opened his speech. The Federal President referred to a world characterized by geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, and deep social divisions. At the same time, he emphasized his hope that 2025 would be the year of increased cooperation.

War in Europe and its consequences

A central topic of the speech was the ongoing war in Ukraine. Van der Bellen made it clear that Russia under President Vladimir Putin continues to pose a massive threat to peace and stability in Europe. “Nobody knows when Putin will let go of his victim - Ukraine,” he explained. The Kremlin's attempt to undermine the democratic societies of the West using disinformation was particularly worrying.

The Austrian President conceded that Europe does not yet have sufficient resources to effectively counter the flood of fake news and distortions, particularly via social media. According to Van der Bellen, these targeted campaigns are part of a “tug-of-war for the minds of people and governments” that should not be underestimated.

Middle East in crisis - hope for peace

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Van der Bellen also addressed the escalating situation in the Middle East. For almost a year and a half, the region has been suffering from a never-ending conflict, he explained, referring to the clashes between Israel and Hamas and their consequences for the entire region.

He expressed the hope that the ceasefire in place since Sunday would last. “We can only hope that all Israeli hostages will be released as quickly as possible and allowed to return to their families,” he said. At the same time, he emphasized the need for humanitarian aid for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, who urgently need food, protection, and medical care.

However, Van der Bellen looked beyond current events: “There will have to be a solution, there must be a solution,” he said and spoke out in favor of a long-term peace perspective between Israel and Palestine. The goal of all diplomatic efforts must be to enable Jews and Arabs to live together peacefully.

Climate crisis - a suppressed problem

Van der Bellen harshly criticized the lack of attention paid to the climate crisis. Political parties that put climate protection at the heart of their programs had recently suffered election defeats in many places. The dramatic consequences of global warming are obvious: “Storms, droughts, severe weather - 2025 will be no exception,” he warned.

The devastating forest fires in California are just the latest example of a global crisis that continues to receive too little attention. He appealed to the international community to finally act more decisively to prevent future disasters.

The new US government - impact on Europe?

There is currently particular uncertainty with regard to the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump. Van der Bellen asked what direction U.S. policy would take in the coming years and what consequences this could have for Europe, climate protection, and international trade.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of transatlantic relations: “Our partnership has proven itself over decades and is a central pillar of Austria's and Europe's foreign policy.” Despite all the challenges, he said he trusted that cooperation with the U.S.A would continue to be based on mutual respect, good intentions, and shared values.

Austria's role in the world

Van der Bellen emphasized that Austria would continue to advocate multilateralism, international partnerships, and strong European cooperation. He announced that Austria would apply for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the period 2027-28.

He also referred to important anniversaries that Austria will be celebrating in 2025. In addition to 30 years of EU accession and the 80th anniversary of the Second Republic, he recalled the 80 years since the end of the Second World War and the 70th anniversary of the Austrian State Treaty. These historic milestones were an occasion to become aware of the achievements of peace, democracy, and independence.

In this context, he announced that he would visit the memorial site of the former Auschwitz concentration camp on January 27 to commemorate the liberation 80 years ago.

Domestic political challenges - forming a government in Austria

Van der Bellen also addressed the domestic political situation in Austria. Following the elections in October 2024, negotiations are currently underway between the FPÖ and the ÖVP regarding a possible governing coalition. Van der Bellen admitted that he had not decided to give the FPÖ the first mandate to form a government lightly. He had originally commissioned former chancellor Karl Nehammer from the ÖVP to form a government, but these negotiations had failed.

In the meantime, the rejection of cooperation with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl had softened within the ÖVP. A new political course is now emerging, which may open the way for a turquoise-blue coalition. “Whatever the outcome of these coalition negotiations, I will ensure that the principles and rules of our constitution are strictly adhered to,” he assured.

2025 is the year of cooperation

Despite the many challenges facing the world, Van der Bellen concluded his speech with a message of confidence. He said that the international community must focus on building bridges and promoting cooperation in 2025 instead of further deepening existing conflicts.

“Together we can do it,” he said at the end of his speech and wished the diplomatic corps a happy new year. Whether it will actually be a year of cooperation and peace remains to be seen. But Van der Bellen made one thing clear: Austria will make its contribution.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria