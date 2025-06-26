Austria's Economy: End of Recession in Sight, but Recovery Remains Fragile

Overall, current forecasts show that Austria's economy has bottomed out and is on a tentative path to recovery. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

Austria experienced its longest period of weakness since the end of the war. While WIFO expects economic output to stagnate in 2025, IHS forecasts a slight increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.1%. For 2026, the institutes agree that the recovery will continue, with forecast GDP growth of 1.2% (WIFO) and 1.0% (IHS).

Christian Glocker, one of the authors of the current WIFO forecast, emphasizes that the negative growth contribution of the secondary sector will continue to shape the economy in 2025. From 2026 onwards, however, all sectors are expected to contribute to the recovery.

Consumption as a pillar, industry still lagging behind

Private consumption is a crucial pillar of the nascent recovery. Both WIFO and IHS expect private consumer spending to rise in 2025 (0.4% and 0.7%, respectively). WIFO Director Gabriel Felbermayr also highlighted an improvement in consumer sentiment, with positive signals from Germany also contributing to this.

Industry, on the other hand, is likely to experience another difficult year, although there are signs of a gradual emergence from recession. Industrial production is not expected to rebound until 2026, driven by a revival in international demand and exports. However, a strong and sustained recovery is not expected due to anticipated market share losses caused by the unfavorable price competition environment.

Inflation remains stubborn, labor market robust

Inflation remains a challenge. Both institutes forecast an average inflation rate of 2.9% for 2025. Felbermayr spoke of a “creeping, massive decline in Austria's competitiveness” as consumer prices have risen more sharply than in the eurozone since 2010. However, the inflation rate is expected to fall to 2.2% (WIFO) and 1.9% (IHS) in 2026.

Despite the weak real economy, the labor market is developing robustly. A slight increase in salaried employment is expected for 2025 (0.2% according to WIFO). Unemployment (according to the national definition) is likely to rise to an annual average of 7.5% in 2025 and only fall back to 7.3% in 2026.

Geopolitical risks and budget deficit as negative factors

The forecasts continue to be subject to considerable downside risks. These include the “erratic tariff policy” of the U.S. , geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine. These uncertainties are also weighing on domestic industry, as shown by UniCredit Bank Austria's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which fell to 47 points in June.

Another cause for concern is the budget deficit. Despite austerity measures, it will be well above the Maastricht limit of three percent in 2025, at 4.1% (WIFO) and 4.4% (IHS) of GDP. A high deficit is also expected for 2026 (3.9% and 4.1%, respectively). The institutes agree with the Fiscal Council that reducing the deficit to below three percent of GDP by 2029 is not achievable. WIFO Director Felbermayr and IHS Director Holger Bonin emphasize the need for structural reforms, particularly in the pension system and non-wage labor costs, to strengthen competitiveness and create financial leeway. Felbermayr even suggested discussing an inheritance tax as a means of financing these reforms. However, the recovery is still fragile and susceptible to setbacks, particularly due to external shocks and structural problems at home. A rapid and dynamic recovery, as expected in other eurozone countries, is not yet on the cards for Austria.

IHS

WIFO