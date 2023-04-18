Austria's Chancellery Has New Presidential Head
The Federal Chancellery has a new presidential head. Andreas Grad replaces Bernd Brünner as Secretary General in the Chancellor's Office.
The Presidential Section in the Federal Chancellery is considered not only important but also powerful. This is where, for example, the ministry's media and financial agendas are found. The head of the presidential section is one of the highest-ranking officials in the state.
Secretary General Andreas Grad has been entrusted with the management of Section I, as reported by ORF. Grad has already been heading the presidential section on an interim basis since November last year.
Grad has many years of experience in public service. Before joining the Federal Chancellery, he worked in the Ministry of the Interior. With the ÖVP-FPÖ government, Grad became office manager of then Secretary General Dieter Kandlhofer in the Federal Chancellery and later rose to deputy section head.
In early December, the powerful post was advertised by the Federal Chancellery. Three people were deemed suitable by the evaluation commission, two men and one woman, ORF reported.
Grad's predecessor Brünner resigned as head of the presidential section and as secretary general for personal reasons as of October 31, as reported by DerStandard. Brünner had held the functions since the beginning of 2020 - before that, he also worked in the Foreign Ministry under former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), among others, and later was his cabinet chief in the Federal Chancellery for a while. Kurz's former cabinet chief, however, remained in the Federal Chancellery. He was entrusted with the provisional leadership of the Innovation Management Department.