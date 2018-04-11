Austria's Capital Market for SMEs on the Brink of a Renaissance

The board of the Vienna Stock Exchange (left to right: Niessen, Boschan, Koblic) welcomes the political commitment to make trading of bearer shares of Austrian companies on the Third Market possible again. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / Press

In recent years, the raising of capital for SMEs via the so-called Third Market as a stock exchange-regulated market (also called MTF - Multilateral Trading Facility) has been blocked for formal reasons.

Among other outcomes, this has led to an increasing number of Austrian medium-sized companies going public in Germany in recent years.

Due to OECD regulations, among other…